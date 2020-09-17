Brian Pinho signs two-year contract extension with Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced their first signing of the 2020 offseason.

Brian Pinho has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Caps worth an annual average value of $725k. In the first year, Pinho will earn $700k at the NHL level and $125k at the AHL level, with a guaranteed salary of $150k. In 2021-22, Pinho’s contract will become one-way and worth $750k, meaning he’ll make a minimum of $900k through the life of this deal.

Pinho played his first NHL game in the 2020 playoffs, suiting up in Game Three against the New York Islanders. During the season, he was with the Hershey Bears all year and scored 20 goals and registered 37 points in 62 AHL games.

