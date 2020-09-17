Brian Pinho signs two-year contract extension with Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced their first signing of the 2020 offseason.
Brian Pinho has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Caps worth an annual average value of $725k. In the first year, Pinho will earn $700k at the NHL level and $125k at the AHL level, with a guaranteed salary of $150k. In 2021-22, Pinho’s contract will become one-way and worth $750k, meaning he’ll make a minimum of $900k through the life of this deal.
Pinho played his first NHL game in the 2020 playoffs, suiting up in Game Three against the New York Islanders. During the season, he was with the Hershey Bears all year and scored 20 goals and registered 37 points in 62 AHL games.
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brian Pinho to a two-year contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Pinho’s contract will carry an average annual salary of $725,000. In 2020-21, Pinho will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL (with a guaranteed salary of $150,000). In 2021-22, Pinho’s salary is a one-way contract at $750,000.
Pinho, 25, made his NHL and Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 3 of the First Round against the New York Islanders on Aug. 16, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to make his debut in the playoffs (Tom Wilson, 2013; Trent Whitfield, 2000; Grant Jennings, 1988; Chris Felix, 1988).
This season, the 6’1”, 193-pound forward recorded 37 points (20g, 17a) in 62 games with the Hershey Bears, surpassing his 2018-19 total of 12 points (4g, 8a) within 31 games. The Beverly, Mass., native’s 20 goals were the second most on Hershey and he led the team in game winning goals (4) and shorthanded goals (3). Seventeen of Pinho’s 20 goals came at even strength, which tied for 11th in the AHL. Pinho was one of two Bears to play in all 62 games this season and posted the second-highest plus/minus rating (16) on the team.
In 135 career games with Hershey, Pinho has 49 points (24g, 25a).
