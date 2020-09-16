Semyon Varlamov epicly dives head-first into Islanders’ goal hug after Double OT win

New York goalie Semyon Varlamov saved 36 of 37 shots on Tuesday night to keep the Islanders alive long enough to force a Game Six.

But it was Varly’s epic postgame celebration that somehow managed to upstage Jordan Eberle’s double-overtime goal.

Video

Check out Varly putting the New York Mets to shame with this textbook head-first dive into a figurative home plate.

Varlamov skates from the opposite goal and slides headfirst into the celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/L3AnoQXmla — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 16, 2020

“I don’t know (why I did it),” Varlamov said after the game laughing. “I just jump because I was like so excited for us. Our season was on the line today. When we scored that goal it was just a lot of emotions going through like in that moment because I was so happy for the guys and so happy for us like we extend the series and have chance to continue to play.”

Despite being outshot 37-24, the Islanders won after an unfortunate turnover by Kevin Shattenkirk. Anders Lee picked up Shatty’s whiff on a slap shot and connected with Eberle for a one-timer to end the game.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Lightning generated 3.34 expected goals in the double-overtime elimination game, but Varly allowed just one to get past him — this funky rebound from Victor Hedman.

That performance is a major reversal for Varlamov, 32, who had already allowed 12 goals this series.

Game Six will be Thursday at 8 PM.

Hey guys wait for me pic.twitter.com/KYJsoyYN5U — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) September 16, 2020

