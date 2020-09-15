Peter Laviolette raises Washington Capitals flag at New Hampshire lakehouse

Peter Laviolette was hired as the Washington Capitals’ new coach Tuesday morning. He’s the 19th coach in franchise history.

“I’m thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead this hockey club,” Laviolette said in a Capitals’ press release. “This is a winning organization with high expectations. I look forward to coaching this tremendous group of players and bringing my experience and vision to the team.”

Laviolette celebrated his new three-year, $12-plus million contract by raising a Washington Capitals flag in the backyard of his New Hampshire lakehouse.

From the Laviolettes at their lakehouse in New Hampshire Looking good, Coach!#ALLCAPS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9rd0nslWiT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2020

I dig it.

Not only does Laviolette appear to be a flag guy, but he’s also a lake guy. During his time as head coach in Carolina, Laviolette lived near Lake Wheeler in south Raleigh.

Laviolette will meet with Capitals’ media for the first time at 1 PM.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals