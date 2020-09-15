Home / News / Denis Gurianov’s OTGWG sends Dallas Stars to Stanley Cup Final, Jamie Benn socially distances from Clarence Campbell Bowl

Denis Gurianov’s OTGWG sends Dallas Stars to Stanley Cup Final, Jamie Benn socially distances from Clarence Campbell Bowl

By Ian Oland

September 15, 2020 1:14 am

The Dallas Stars became the first team to punch their ticket to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Monday after Denis Gurianov scored the series-ending goal in overtime of Game Five.

The one-timer goal came from the right circle on a power play 3:36 into the extra session.

The shot was clocked 110 MPH.

Gurianov was mobbed as the Stars celebrated in a giant goal hug in the offensive zone.

Other skated towards goaltender Anton Khudobin and enthusiastically hugged him.

Here is a look at fans back home in Dallas.

Gurianov tallied eight points in the Stars’ three series-clinching wins this postseason. It’s the most ever by a rookie in the playoffs.

After the handshake line, the Stars were awarded the Clarence Campbell Bowl from deputy commissioner Bill Daly. Captain Jamie Benn socially distanced away from it.

The Stars took a team picture around it.

“We got a great team,” Benn said according to NHL.com. “Everyone’s bought into their role. … Probably one of the best teams, if not the best team I’ve played on. We just jell as a group. It’s fun in that locker room, and we’re going to try and keep this thing going.”

The Stars will now play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000. They will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders.

