Denis Gurianov’s OTGWG sends Dallas Stars to Stanley Cup Final, Jamie Benn socially distances from Clarence Campbell Bowl

The Dallas Stars became the first team to punch their ticket to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Monday after Denis Gurianov scored the series-ending goal in overtime of Game Five.

The one-timer goal came from the right circle on a power play 3:36 into the extra session.

Video

The shot was clocked 110 MPH.

Gurianov series-clinching goal clocked in at 110 MPH pic.twitter.com/45VUOdVXIL — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 15, 2020

Gurianov was mobbed as the Stars celebrated in a giant goal hug in the offensive zone.

Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz, best friends pic.twitter.com/vrQNvrRsD2 — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) September 15, 2020

Other skated towards goaltender Anton Khudobin and enthusiastically hugged him.

This is the EXACT kind of reaction you want when you make the #StanleyCup Final. Well done to the @DallasStars! pic.twitter.com/ZO7WkZxz6M — NHL (@NHL) September 15, 2020

Here is a look at fans back home in Dallas.

Gurianov tallied eight points in the Stars’ three series-clinching wins this postseason. It’s the most ever by a rookie in the playoffs.

DYK? @DallasStars’ Denis Gurianov has 5-3—8 in three series-clinching wins this postseason. His eight points in series-clinching wins are the highest such total in NHL history by a rookie within a playoff year.

#NHLStats: https://t.co/GVKtOzjUa4 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/xu9Pf8eDUh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 15, 2020

After the handshake line, the Stars were awarded the Clarence Campbell Bowl from deputy commissioner Bill Daly. Captain Jamie Benn socially distanced away from it.

Jamie Benn didn't go anywhere near the Clarence Campbell Bowl.#GoStars pic.twitter.com/E7U8nEadjj — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 15, 2020

The Stars took a team picture around it.

“We got a great team,” Benn said according to NHL.com. “Everyone’s bought into their role. … Probably one of the best teams, if not the best team I’ve played on. We just jell as a group. It’s fun in that locker room, and we’re going to try and keep this thing going.”

The Stars will now play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000. They will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders.

We're not done yet 😏 pic.twitter.com/HB8SGz3BIb — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 15, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of @NHLonNBCSports