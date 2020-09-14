NHL announces seventh-straight week of no positive COVID-19 tests inside bubble

The NHL announced on Monday that it has had no positive COVID-19 tets for the seventh-straight week inside the bubble.

There were 0 positive cases in 1,357 COVID-19 tests run.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/iQmcFlXpon — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 14, 2020

As usual, the league will handle all injury/infection announcements, and individual infections are not expected to be disclosed.

The full text reads:

Statement from the National Hockey League on COVID-19 testing results The NHL completed the third week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 1,357 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member traveling parties, including Players, during the period from September 6 – 12. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.

In total, 43 NHL players tested positive in Phase 2 and two players tested positive during Phase 3 Training Camp.