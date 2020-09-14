A Dallas Stars player called Ryan Reaves an “ugly mutt”

I don’t want to write this, but I get the feeling no one else will.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are playing an elimination game on Monday night with tensions high. Late in the first period, Vegas forward Ryan Reaves put a big hit on Esa Lindell. In the process, Reaves also hit his teammate, William Carrier in the process.

Ryan Reaves says hello to Esa Lindell while taking William Carrier out in the process.

In response, there was some chirping from the Dallas bench, with an initial report from Stephen Whyno that someone called Ryan Reaves, an “ugly butt.” But that’s not what was said.

Whyno corrected after speaking with other reporters:

Fixed this, after @ThomasDrance and @TSNRyanRishaug correctly heard it.

"Keep picking your own players, you ugly mutt" is what someone on the the Stars bench yelled after Ryan Reaves hit Esa Lindell into teammate William Carrier.

Drance believes the comment was directed at William Carrier.

Here is a photograph of Reaves and his parents at his wedding.

“Mutt” is a long-used racial slur deployed specifically against people with mixed backgrounds.

We do not know who said the slur.

Not three weeks ago, Reaves personally addressed the continued role of racism in hockey and how it can be counted through solidarity from white players.

“Last night I struggled with what I wanted to do,” Reaves said. “Whether it was, ‘Am I really going to walk out on my team and be the only guy (to protest)? Or Is it going to be a couple of guys?’ But I woke up to a text from Kevin Shattenkirk and he had a bunch of guys out East there. They wanted to talk. Then I got a text that Vancouver wanted to talk. That, I think, was more powerful – the conversation started by white players on other teams wanting to talk. I think that’s the most powerful thing that happened today.”

And today, September 14, 2020, the most visible black player in the NHL was called a racist slur by another player.