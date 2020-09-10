Lars Eller explores Washington DC with family

Lars Eller went out exploring with his family on Wednesday several weeks after the Capitals was bounced from the Toronto bubble by the New York Islanders.

Eller posed in photos with his wife Julie and daughter Sofia from the National Mall.

The family hung out in front of the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the White House.

Eller’s had a particularly busy last month. His second child, Alexander, was born during the first round of the playoffs. Eller left the team’s bubble in Toronto and returned home to DC. While he missed his son’s birth, he did get to spend nearly three days with tiny Alex before bolting back to Canada for a four-day quarantine.

“Alexander was born on August 4. I basically gave up being at the birth,” Eller said. “That was the only way to go around being at the hospital. I would have to serve way more than four days of quarantine. I didn’t know if it was going to be seven or eight, or nine days or 10 or two weeks. It would have been a lot more than four days.”

“That was a sacrifice I made,” he explained. “I still got some time with my family. But yeah, not the ideal situation for me. That’s what I did.”

With a new kid and the start date of next season unclear, Eller appears to have opted to remain in the area.

Another Capitals forward who remained in DC includes Carl Hagelin who took the ice with his daughter Blanche at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday.

