Joe Snively scores overtime game-winner with 1.2 seconds remaining to rally Hershey Bears to epic comeback victory

The Hershey Bears authored an incredible comeback on Saturday. Hershey defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-3 with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, narrowly avoiding their eighth regulation loss of the season and giving their home fans one of the most exciting victories in the AHL this season.
Joe Snively scored the epic game-winner, sending his teammates and Giant Center into a frenzy.
The heroics began late in the third period as Hershey was down 3-2. With goaltender Hunter Shepard pulled for an extra attacker, Bears forward Jimmy Huntington tied the game with 20 seconds remaining.
Camped out near the crease, Huntington redirected a pass from Ivan Miroshnichenko past Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby for his second goal of the night. Huntington jumped into glass in celebration as Bears fans became unglued.
Then, in overtime, Snively potted the buzzer-beating game-winner on a two-on-one break with defenseman Chase Priskie.
After an errant pass by the Marlies in front of the net, Priskie carried the puck down the ice one what was effectively a three-on-two break with Snively and Ethen Frank. Priskie dropped a pass to Snively, driving the center lane, and the NHL veteran of 27 NHL games ripped a shot past Hildeby high and glove side.
As the Bears jumped off the bench to celebrate with Snively, the forward found lorge captain Dylan McIlrath and jumped into his arms.
“Found a way to get it done,” Bears head coach Todd Nelson said to his players in the locker room. “Great job sticking with it and never quitting.“
Assistant coach Patrick Wellar awarded the team’s player of the game award, a bear head, to Huntington for his epic goal at the end of regulation and scoring twice on the night.
“Great win,” Huntington said. “That’s it. Enjoy your day off tomorrow.”
With the victory, the Bears have a 34-7-0-2 record and have hit 70 standings points in just 43 games this season. Hershey’s dominance of the AHL has them 13 points ahead of the second place team, the Providence Bruins. The Bears previously broke their franchise record for quickest team to 30 wins. The win against Toronto keeps the team on pace to break a second franchise record for quickest to 40.
Chase Priskie also scored for the Bears, notching a goal 19:27 into the first period. Hunter Shepard made 27 saves for his 17th victory of the season — tied for third best among all AHL netminders.
Below is the Bears’ press release:
BEARS BATTLE BACK TO CLAIM 4-3 OT WIN OVER MARLIES
Huntington’s second of evening forces overtime with 20 seconds remaining; Snively lifts Hershey with two seconds left in extra frame
(Hershey, PA – Jan. 28, 2024) – Jimmy Huntington scored the tying goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation and Joe Snively delivered the game-winner with less than two seconds left on the clock in sudden-death, and the Hershey Bears (34-7-0-2) battled back for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Marlies (17-14-6-1) on Sunday evening in front of a crowd of 10,159 at GIANT Center. Hershey has now won five straight games and extended its point streak to eight contests (6-0-0-2). Hershey improved to 14-0-0-0 at home this season when leading after two periods.
The Bears opened the scoring when Chase Priskie beat Dennis Hildeby at 19:27 of the first period with a sharp-angle shot from beneath the left circle. Henrik Rybinski and Riley Sutter assisted on the goal.
Toronto answered on the ensuing play with a goal from Logan Shaw, who beat Hunter Shepard at 19:44.
Priskie had a hand in Hershey’s second goal at 5:05 of the second period, as the defenseman relayed a pass from Jake Massie across to Huntington, who one-timed his ninth of the season from the right circle past Hildeby to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.
Toronto knotted the game at 10:02 of the third period with a power-play goal from Joseph Blandisi after the Marlies had kept the puck in the Hershey zone and Shepard had foiled a handful of chances with several scrambling saves.
Kieffer Bellows then put Toronto up 3-2 at 11:21 with a one-timer from the left circle that beat Shepard at the far post.
With Shepard pulled for an extra skater, the Bears were able to cycle the puck in the offensive zone – Mike Vecchione sent a cross-ice pass from the right side to Ivan Miroshnichenko at the left circle; Miroshnichenko’s shot on net was deflected at the crease by Huntington for the tying score at 19:40. The goal marked Huntington’s 100th career AHL point.
The Bears took the game in overtime when Priskie raced down an errant Toronto pass in the Hershey zone and muscled his way with the puck into the offensive zone, and was directed back into the slot, where Snively snapped a shot past Hildeby at the 4:58 mark to win it for Hershey with his ninth of the season. The assist for Priskie gave the defender his third point of the night, establishing a new personal season-high.
Shots finished 32-30 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 27-for-30 to secure his 17th victory of the season for Hershey, good for a tie for third among AHL netminders; Hildeby took the overtime loss for Toronto with a 28-for-32 effort. The Bears went 0-for-2 on the power play; the Marlies went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.