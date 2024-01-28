The Hershey Bears authored an incredible comeback on Saturday. Hershey defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-3 with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, narrowly avoiding their eighth regulation loss of the season and giving their home fans one of the most exciting victories in the AHL this season.

Joe Snively scored the epic game-winner, sending his teammates and Giant Center into a frenzy.

The heroics began late in the third period as Hershey was down 3-2. With goaltender Hunter Shepard pulled for an extra attacker, Bears forward Jimmy Huntington tied the game with 20 seconds remaining.

Camped out near the crease, Huntington redirected a pass from Ivan Miroshnichenko past Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby for his second goal of the night. Huntington jumped into glass in celebration as Bears fans became unglued.

Then, in overtime, Snively potted the buzzer-beating game-winner on a two-on-one break with defenseman Chase Priskie.

After an errant pass by the Marlies in front of the net, Priskie carried the puck down the ice one what was effectively a three-on-two break with Snively and Ethen Frank. Priskie dropped a pass to Snively, driving the center lane, and the NHL veteran of 27 NHL games ripped a shot past Hildeby high and glove side.

As the Bears jumped off the bench to celebrate with Snively, the forward found lorge captain Dylan McIlrath and jumped into his arms.

“Found a way to get it done,” Bears head coach Todd Nelson said to his players in the locker room. “Great job sticking with it and never quitting.“

Assistant coach Patrick Wellar awarded the team’s player of the game award, a bear head, to Huntington for his epic goal at the end of regulation and scoring twice on the night.

“Great win,” Huntington said. “That’s it. Enjoy your day off tomorrow.”

With the victory, the Bears have a 34-7-0-2 record and have hit 70 standings points in just 43 games this season. Hershey’s dominance of the AHL has them 13 points ahead of the second place team, the Providence Bruins. The Bears previously broke their franchise record for quickest team to 30 wins. The win against Toronto keeps the team on pace to break a second franchise record for quickest to 40.

Chase Priskie also scored for the Bears, notching a goal 19:27 into the first period. Hunter Shepard made 27 saves for his 17th victory of the season — tied for third best among all AHL netminders.

