Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

The NHL and the NHLPA announced on Sunday that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Laine has been out of the Blue Jackets lineup since December 14 after fracturing his clavicle in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laine had been back skating with the team and was on Columbus’ road trip out west before abruptly returning home before Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. During his pregame media availability, head coach Pascal Vincent said that Laine had suffered a setback in his injury recovery.

The Finnish winger has played in just 18 games this season. In those appearances, he has recorded just nine points (6g, 3a). Those totals are far from the 52 points (22g, 30a) he put up in just 55 games last year.

The league announced Sunday’s news through a press release:

Patrik Laine To Receive Care From NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program NEW YORK/TORONTO (Jan. 28, 2024) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL. Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen provided a short statement on the matter after the announcement.

“Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” Kekalainen said. “Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment.”

An update on CBJ F Patrik Laine. 📝 https://t.co/FJ22jvnSsm pic.twitter.com/cRcFDEW815 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 28, 2024

Laine has recently been involved in trade rumors. A report just three days ago from TSN’s Darren Dreger described Columbus’ willingness to listen to trade offers on both Laine and defenseman Ivan Provorov.

The 25-year-old is in the second year of a four-year extension that he signed in July of 2022 and carries an $8.7 million average annual value.