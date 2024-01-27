Max Pacioretty unable to finish game against Dallas Stars due to lower-body injury

Max Pacioretty
📸: Alan Dobbins/RMNB

Max Pacioretty suffered a lower-body injury in the Washington Capitals’ final game before their bye week and All-Star Break on Saturday.

During the third period, the Capitals announced that Pacioretty would be unable to finish the game due to a lower-body injury. Monumental Sports Network reports that it is not Achilles tendon related.

Pacioretty skated 10:25 in the game and had 14 shifts. His final appearance on the ice came with 17:36 left in the third period. The winger got the puck in neutral, had a shot attempt, and left the ice after 28 seconds. He absorbed no contact.

Max Pacioretty time on ice
Screenshot: NHL

Pacioretty has played 12 consecutive games since returning from a year-long layoff due to suffering a second Achilles tendon tear. The 35-year-old winger scored a goal and tallied seven points.

This story is developing.

