Alex Ovechkin scores 831st career goal in Capitals’ 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas Stars

Alex Ovechkin scored a huge goal against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

While on a late-game power play, Ovechkin beat Jake Oettinger with a huge shot from the point, slicing the Stars’ lead to 4-3 with two minutes remaining.

Ovechkin last scored on January 2 against the the Pittsburgh Penguins ending an eight-game drought. The tally marked Ovi’s ninth tally of the season and the 831st goal of his career. He now trails Wayne Gretzky by 63 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Ovechkin has now scored twice on Oettinger in his career and recorded 20 points (12g, 8a) in 26 games against Dallas.

Ovechkin now has 303 power-play goals — a league record.

Dylan Strome would score with Charlie Lindgren pulled for an extra attacker with 43 seconds remaining to force overtime, nabbing a point for the Capitals extending the game past regulation. They would go on to lose 5-4 in overtime.

