Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher suspended five games for illegal hit to head on Adam Pelech

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is suspended five games for an illegal check to the head against Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. Gallagher had a phone hearing with the league on Friday.
Gallagher nailed Pelech with an open-ice hit to the head in Montreal’s 4-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday. Pelech, who has a history of concussions, was taken out of the game and is listed as having an upper-body injury.
The incident in question occurred at the 11:50 mark of the game’s third period. Gallagher was assessed a match penalty for the hit.
In his past 12 NHL seasons, Gallagher has never been suspended by the league. He has just one fine from November 2021 for $2,500 after sucker-punching Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.
Gallagher will miss games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and Anaheim Ducks. He will be able to return to the lineup on February 15 against the New York Rangers.
Here’s the press release from the league:
Canadiens’ Gallagher Suspended Five Games for Illegal Check to the Head
NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been suspended for five games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during NHL Game No. 748 in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.
The incident occurred at 11:50 of the third period. Gallagher was assessed a match penalty.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Gallagher will forfeit $169,270.85. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/gallagher-suspended-five-games-6345655846112.
The video also is available in French at the following link: https://www.nhl.com/fr/video/topic/player-safety/gallagher-suspendu-cinq-matchs-6345661555112.