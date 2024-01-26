Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher suspended five games for illegal hit to head on Adam Pelech

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is suspended five games for an illegal check to the head against Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. Gallagher had a phone hearing with the league on Friday.

Gallagher nailed Pelech with an open-ice hit to the head in Montreal’s 4-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday. Pelech, who has a history of concussions, was taken out of the game and is listed as having an upper-body injury.

The incident in question occurred at the 11:50 mark of the game’s third period. Gallagher was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

In his past 12 NHL seasons, Gallagher has never been suspended by the league. He has just one fine from November 2021 for $2,500 after sucker-punching Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

Gallagher will miss games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and Anaheim Ducks. He will be able to return to the lineup on February 15 against the New York Rangers.

