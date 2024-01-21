Clay Stevenson sets Hershey Bears’ single-season rookie shutout record in 1-0 victory over WBS Penguins

Hershey Bears goaltender Clay Stevenson made history on Saturday night. The 24-year-old rookie made 28 saves in Hershey’s 1-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The clean sheet was his AHL-leading sixth shutout of the 2023-24 season.
Stevenson’s blanking of the Baby Pens also moved him past Vitek Vanecek (5; 2016-17) and Ron Hextall (5; 1985-86) for the Bears’ single-season record for shutouts by a rookie netminder.
After the game, Stevenson posed with the milestone puck.
The goaltender, nicknamed Mud, was also presented the team’s bear head as player of the game.
Stevenson made several spectacular saves during the night.
Ethen Frank scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal at 13:10 of the second period, sending the puck off his backhand past Pens’ goaltender Joel Blomqvist during a Bears 5-on-3 power play.
The goal marked Frank’s 17th of the season. It was also his ninth on the power play, moving him into a tie with Ontario’s Samuel Fagemo for first in the AHL.
Here were the Bears’ lines:
Tonight's projected lineup against the Penguins
Tyson Empey is expected to make his Bears regular-season debut tonight!
Alex Limoges (upper-body), Matt Strome (upper-body), Garrett Roe (upper-body) all missed the game due to injury.
BEARS, STEVENSON BLANK PENGUINS 1-0
Hershey netminder makes 28 saves for league-leading sixth shutout of the campaign; sets Hershey single-season rookie shutout record
