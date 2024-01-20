Nicklas Backstrom joins Washington Capitals on four-game road trip

Washington Capitals’ legend Nicklas Backstrom flew with the team to St. Louis for its game against the Blues on Saturday night.

The news was revealed by Monumental Sports Network’s Joe Beninati before puck drop of the game. Thursday, the Capitals defeated the Blues at home for the first time in over six years.

“The last time Alex Ovechkin and Washington beat the Blues in DC you have to go all the way back to January of 2018,” Beninati said on the telecast. “Nicklas Backstrom had the OT game-winner. The same Nicklas Backstrom who is on this trip, joining his mates while he’s on long term IR.”

RMNB is told by a source that Backstrom is believed to be with the Capitals for the entire four-game road trip which takes them to the All-Star Break. They also added that, as far as they know, this is the first time Backstrom has joined the team on the road since going on long term injured reserve. Backstrom has not practiced with the team since his departure, and did not do so Saturday morning.

The Capitals announced that Backstrom stepped away from the team on November 1, releasing a statement from both the Stanley Cup-winning center and GM Brian MacLellan.

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game,” Backstrom said. “This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time. I want to thank my teammates, the organization, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process,” MacLellan said. “We know first-hand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation.”

Backstrom has not been seen publicly with the team since and was placed on long term injured reserve, which allowed the team to active Max Pacioretty from LTIR and sign defenseman Ethan Bear later in the season. Backstrom’s gear remains in his locker room stall at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Days after the announcement, MacLellan shared his belief that Backstrom would probably not return to the ice this season.

“I would say it’s unlikely at this point,” MacLellan said, “but, we’ll play it out here a little bit.”

In an interview weeks later with Jeff Marek, MacLellan seemed to suggest Backstrom might be done playing hockey for good, saying “He made a decision and that’s the way he’s going out.”

While Backstrom’s playing days could be numbered, MacLellan was eager about Backstrom returning to the team and being around his teammates when he was ready.

“Hopefully he’s around,” MacLellan said. “We’ll give him time and space and support. I expect to see him around, working out and being around the guys and being around the coaches. Then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Backstrom had one assist in eight games played with the Capitals this season.