Spencer Carbery presents TJ Oshie with goal pucks and cowboy hat after Country Music Night hat trick

TJ Oshie had a memorable night against the St. Louis Blues — the team that originally drafted him. Oshie scored his sixth career hat trick. And he did so on the Capitals’ Country Music Night, yee-haw’ing his way to his first multi-point game of the 2023-24 season.

Postgame, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery gave another impassioned victory speech. On this special evening, he had some special gifts for the team and the First Star of the Night.

“Chuckie, great job!” Carbery said first. “And so, the bad news, is it took a little for us to pick up all those hats. The good news is: we’ll meet you guys at the plane tomorrow.”

Capitals players roared because that meant their 5-2 victory canceled Friday’s practice.

#Caps will not practice on Friday. The team will hold a morning skate on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT at Enterprise Center prior to their game against the Blues. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 19, 2024

Then Carbery turned his attention to the hero of the night.

“TJ Oshie, hat trick. Wow!” Carbery said. He then walked over to Oshie’s locker stall and gave him his three goal pucks and a Capitals-branded cowboy hat. “Congratulations. Awesome job today!”

“Thanks, boys,” Oshie said as he addressed the team. “Let’s go get two [expletive] points in St. Louis. Here we go.”

Before departing for the night, Oshie made sure to pose with his milestone pucks for the Capitals’ photographer.

“It’s nice to get some goals here, get some points,” Oshie said. “And it’s always fun to be the one that’s putting the puck in the net.”