Sam Anas scores first career KHL hat trick in Dinamo Minsk’s win over Kunlun Red Star

Sam Anas had himself a night to remember with Dinamo Minsk. The Potomac, Maryland native and 2023 Calder Cup champion with the Hershey Bears scored his first career KHL hat trick in Dinamo’s 5-1 win over Kunlun Red Star, Tuesday.

Anas signed with the KHL club this past July, shortly after the Bears raised the Calder Cup. Through 49 games this season, he is the team’s leading scorer with 39 points (18g, 21a). He is the third-highest scoring American in the league this season behind just Reid Boucher (61) and Alexander Chmelevski (44).

Goal 1

Anas’ first tally came with 11:08 remaining in the first period and with Dinamo on a power play. From his position on the right wall of the power play setup, Anas fired a low shot towards the net likely looking for a tip-in attempt from Andrei Stas posted up in the crease.

The puck instead clicked off a defender’s skate in front and through Red Star goaltender Matt Jurusik.

Goal 2

Nine minutes and thirty seconds into the third, Anas scored again after a quick rush up the ice. Former New York Islanders forward Tanner Fritz sent a backhand pass from the left wing through the slot right onto Anas’ tape.

Anas quickly shifted the puck from his forehand to his backhand and beat a sprawling Jurusik.

Hat trick goal

Anas’ third goal also came with Dinamo up a man. He saved his best for last as he received another cross-ice feed from Fritz, made his way to the right faceoff dot, and absolutely sniped past Jurusik.

Back in the locker room postgame, Anas was named Dinamo’s player of the game.

Dinamo is on the outside looking in of the KHL’s Tarasov Division. After Tuesday’s win, they have a 22-27 record and are fifth in the division above only Red Star (16-36).

Anas now has 12 points (6g, 6a) in his last seven games. His three goals on Tuesday broke what was a four-game streak without a goal.

Headline photo via @hcdinamo.by/Instagram