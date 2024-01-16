Alex Ovechkin skates before matchup with Ducks after missing past two games due to injury

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was back on the ice at Capitals MedStar Iceplex on Tuesday before he and his teammates are scheduled to take on the Anaheim Ducks. Ovechkin has either been entirely absent or a very limited participant at all recent team skates as he’s dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered early this month.
That injury has kept Ovi out of the last two games against the New York Rangers and it appears it could do the same against the Ducks. In his pregame media availability, head coach Spencer Carbery labeled Ovechkin a game-time decision for the third-straight game.
Ovechkin last played on January 11 against the Seattle Kraken where he skated 16:40 of total ice time and extended his current point streak to six games. In the two games that he has missed, The Great Eight was replaced on the left wing by Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty had previously been playing on his offhand side as the right wing with Ovechkin.
With Ovechkin out, TJ Oshie jumped up onto the right wing of that trio centered by Dylan Strome. The trio thrived with the new look as Oshie scored in both games against the Rangers that Ovechkin missed.
The Pacioretty-Strome-Oshie line has played together for just under 24 minutes at five-on-five, but has dominated play during that time. With them over the boards, the Capitals have seen 62.4 percent of the shot attempts, 72.5 percent of the expected goals, 73.7 percent of the scoring chances, and 68.3 percent of the high-danger chances.
While Ovechkin was back in his skates on Tuesday, there were signs that the plan is for him to remain out for another game. The team did not take line rushes and when their power play units got work, Ovechkin did not participate. Instead, Oshie remained in Ovechkin’s typical left circle spot.
Ovechkin’s status looks to be the only question heading into the game against Anaheim. Rasmus Sandin and Sonny Milano were both participants at the skate but are still in light blue, non-contact jerseys. Sandin has not played since January 3 and it’s been much longer for Milano as he’s been out since December 10.
Darcy Kumeper was the first goaltender off of the ice which means he’ll get the nod in net. Charlie Lindgren played both games of the team’s back-to-back against the Rangers and was tremendous. Kuemper last started on January 11 against the Seattle Kraken, allowing four goals on 23 shots in a loss.
Anaheim comes into Tuesday night’s game on zero rest after defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime on Monday. The lowly Ducks have just just three wins in their last 10 tries and are ranked 30th in the NHL with regard to standing points percentage (.360).
The Capitals beat the Ducks 5-4 in the two teams’ November matchup in California. Kuemper started that game and made 28 stops in the victory.
