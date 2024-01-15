Alex Ovechkin picks Baltimore Ravens to win Super Bowl

Alex Ovechkin is making the Baltimore Ravens his pick to become Super Bowl LVIII champions.

Ovechkin revealed his choice last week as Capitals asked players to predict their winners for the The Big Game.

The boys pick their Super Bowl winners with the #NFLPlayoffs starting this weekend#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/QW0o8BBMEr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 11, 2024

“Let’s do Baltimore,” Ovechkin said.

Five Capitals players in total picked the Ravens, including TJ Oshie, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ethan Bear. Baltimore was the second-most chosen squad after Lamar Jackson (3,678 yards and 24 TDs) led the team to a 13-4 record — tops in the AFC.

The San Francisco 49ers were the most commonly picked team by the Caps, getting selected six times out of 18 total responses. Both the Ravens and 49ers secured bye weeks into the divisional round.

Some Capitals players have already picked losers. Darcy Kuemper and Nick Jensen chose the Dallas Cowboys who were unceremoniously blown out by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 on Sunday. Dylan Strome, who chose the Cleveland Browns (they also lost), was questioned by John Carlson about the Browns’ current quarterback situation.

Cleveland entered the postseason with former Ravens’ Super Bowl MVP, Joe Flacco (38-year-olds), as their starter. “They’re hot,” Strome fought back. “Elite quarterback, Joe Flacco.”

Flacco threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in the 45-14 loss.

The strangest answer belonged to fourth-line center Nic Dowd. The Alabama native declined to answer the survey and instead responded with, “What’s the Super Bowl?”

Here is the full list of selections from the video:

Player Super Bowl Pick Dylan Strome Cleveland Browns Trevor van Riemsdyk Philadelphia Eagles John Carlson San Francisco 49ers Nic Dowd “What’s the Super Bowl?” TJ Oshie Baltimore Ravens Alex Ovechkin Baltimore Ravens Darcy Kuemper Dallas Cowboys Joel Edmundson San Francisco 49ers Connor McMichael Baltimore Ravens Max Pacioretty San Francisco 49ers Anthony Mantha Buffalo Bills Nick Jensen Dallas Cowboys Hendrix Lapierre Baltimore Ravens Beck Malenstyn San Francisco 49ers Nicolas Aube-Kubel Buffalo Bills Ethan Bear Baltimore Ravens Aliaksei Protas San Francisco 49ers Charlie Lindgren San Francisco 49ers

Screenshot: @capitals/X