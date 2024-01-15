Home / News / Alex Ovechkin picks Baltimore Ravens to win Super Bowl

Alex Ovechkin picks Baltimore Ravens to win Super Bowl

By Ian Oland

January 15, 2024 12:10 pm

Alex Ovechkin is making the Baltimore Ravens his pick to become Super Bowl LVIII champions.

Ovechkin revealed his choice last week as Capitals asked players to predict their winners for the The Big Game.

“Let’s do Baltimore,” Ovechkin said.

Five Capitals players in total picked the Ravens, including TJ Oshie, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ethan Bear. Baltimore was the second-most chosen squad after Lamar Jackson (3,678 yards and 24 TDs) led the team to a 13-4 record — tops in the AFC.

The San Francisco 49ers were the most commonly picked team by the Caps, getting selected six times out of 18 total responses. Both the Ravens and 49ers secured bye weeks into the divisional round.

Some Capitals players have already picked losers. Darcy Kuemper and Nick Jensen chose the Dallas Cowboys who were unceremoniously blown out by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 on Sunday. Dylan Strome, who chose the Cleveland Browns (they also lost), was questioned by John Carlson about the Browns’ current quarterback situation.

Cleveland entered the postseason with former Ravens’ Super Bowl MVP, Joe Flacco (38-year-olds), as their starter. “They’re hot,” Strome fought back. “Elite quarterback, Joe Flacco.”

Flacco threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in the 45-14 loss.

The strangest answer belonged to fourth-line center Nic Dowd. The Alabama native declined to answer the survey and instead responded with, “What’s the Super Bowl?”

Here is the full list of selections from the video:

Player Super Bowl Pick
Dylan Strome Cleveland Browns
Trevor van Riemsdyk Philadelphia Eagles
John Carlson San Francisco 49ers
Nic Dowd “What’s the Super Bowl?”
TJ Oshie Baltimore Ravens
Alex Ovechkin Baltimore Ravens
Darcy Kuemper Dallas Cowboys
Joel Edmundson San Francisco 49ers
Connor McMichael Baltimore Ravens
Max Pacioretty San Francisco 49ers
Anthony Mantha Buffalo Bills
Nick Jensen Dallas Cowboys
Hendrix Lapierre Baltimore Ravens
Beck Malenstyn San Francisco 49ers
Nicolas Aube-Kubel Buffalo Bills
Ethan Bear Baltimore Ravens
Aliaksei Protas San Francisco 49ers
Charlie Lindgren San Francisco 49ers

Screenshot: @capitals/X

