Struggles at both ends of the ice: Kraken beat Caps 4-1

The Washington Capitals returned from a three-day break just in time to drop a should-of-won game to the Seattle Kraken.
Tye Kartye (great name) scored first, and Darcy Kuemper never saw it coming. Alex Wennberg made it 2-0 after one period by turning Ethan Bear into croquet wickets.
Then Max Pacioretty scored his first goal in a year after a brain-genius pass from Strome and Ovechkin. But the Kraken restored their two-goal lead before the period was up, with Justin Schultz getting a lucky bounce off Strome’s stick.
In the third, Adam Larsson put a quick backhand behind Kuemper to make it 4-1, our final score.
Caps lose.
Max Pacioretty nets his first of the season, playing in just his fourth game since returning from an Achilles injury ☝️ pic.twitter.com/Zr0sr8UkAv
Some earthy tones #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/lsfbOp7otV
Crummy game, and I’m starting to think it’s not all roster problems anymore. Yeesh.
The Caps have back-to-back matinee games against the Rangers this weekend. I hope these old guys are all awake and spry. These are some huge intradivision points coming up.
Headline photo: Kurly from Crashers
