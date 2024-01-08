Elliotte Friedman thinks it’s possible Capitals could be trade deadline buyers

The Washington Capitals are in the thick of things in early January. With their 44 standings points from 38 games, they currently sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division and are tied for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card playoff spot. The Caps are also just five points shy of second in the division with two games in hand on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now that the calendar has flipped to 2024, talk of March’s NHL trade deadline has begun. If the Capitals deem the playoffs a true possibility, they will likely want to add to their roster before that March 8 date.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman believes it’s feasible that GM Brian MacLellan could add to the roster at the deadline despite the Capitals’ borderline start this season. But it’s a bit of a broken record.

Friedman made the comments on NHL Network last week

Elliotte Friedman: I do potentially [think they’re buyers] but I still think it’s a bit early. If you go back a year ago, the Capitals were in a really good spot and then John Carlson got hurt and they kinda got caved in a bit. I think they remember that. At the beginning of the year, the first week of the season, I was really worried about this team and I give them a lot of credit as they’ve found their way. But, I think they’re going to be patient. I think they’re going to wait to see how things develop. The one thing that has definitely been true and been the case for them for a long time now is they’ve looked for another top-six forward. That’s been going back to the end of last season. So, I think if something drops in their laps that they can say, ‘We like this,’ I think they would do it. Otherwise, I think they’re going to wait to see how the next couple weeks or months play out because they were in a good spot last year until Carlson got hurt and they’re going to be mindful of that not to make any announcements or decisions too early.

Waiting to see how things develop would be smart. The Capitals have a difficult stretch of games in January that could make or break their season. And according to Tankathon, it doesn’t get much easier after that. The Capitals have the second toughest strength of schedule remaining in the league (.576 points percentage).

The Capitals have spent much of their time looking for young top six forward talent. The most recent update in that chase that has spanned eight months was the Capitals’ apparent interest in Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko back on December 19. Nothing has come of those rumors and the news cycle has been quiet on that front since.

After the addition of Ethan Bear on the blueline and Max Pacioretty’s removal from long-term injured reserve, the Capitals have a little less than $3.2 million in available cap space.