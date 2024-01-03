Dylan McIlrath selected as one of two playing captains for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath will serve as a captain at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. McIlrath was personally selected by AHL President and CEO Scott Howson due to his “outstanding leadership and service.”

McIlrath, who has been the Bears’ captain for the last two seasons, helped Hershey win the Calder Cup in 2023.

The big rearguard has also played seven NHL games for the Washington Capitals since signing with the team in summer of 2021.

⭐ The people's captain ⭐@TheAHL has announced that Dylan McIlrath has been named a playing captain for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held Feb. 4-5 in San Jose! 📰 https://t.co/W0uV3iKCMH pic.twitter.com/d4uR3JeVOK — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 3, 2024

McIlrath will be joined at the All-Star Classic by his Bears head coach Todd Nelson. Nelson will be behind the bench for the Atlantic Division and will set a new league record as it will be his fourth appearance as an All-Star head coach.

The 2024 event will take place in San Jose on both February 4 and 5. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will occur on the first day followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge the next day.

Here’s the full press release provided by the Bears:

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB