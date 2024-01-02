How to watch tonight’s Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game

The Washington Capitals are back in action as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, Tuesday night. The meeting marks the Capitals’ first visit to Pittsburgh this season, and the 67th time Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will play against each other in the regular season.
While the Caps-Pens rivalry isn’t what it once was, the national networks have poached this game from Monumental, meaning Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin won’t have the call of the game.
Instead, the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and Hulu with a special start time of 7:30 pm.
Per ESPN Press Room, here’s the media personalities slated to call the game.
Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
The Capitals (17-11-6) will look to break their four-game losing streak against the Penguins (18-13-4). The game is majorly important for both teams as second through seventh place in the Metropolitan Division is separated by only four standings points. The fifth-place Capitals, one game in-hand on the seventh-place Pens, are tied with their fierce with rival with 40 standings points.
