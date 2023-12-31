Capitals squeak out a point in another below par performance: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are losers of four games in a row. The team, that looked like it was putting it together before the holiday break, looks the exact opposite after returning from their days off.
They were lucky to grab a point against the Nashville Predators. Some of that can be chalked up to the back-to-back nature of games but they are trending in a poor direction right now.
Dylan Strome recorded the primary assist on Ovechkin's goal, his eighth assist of the season. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, no player has assisted on more Ovechkin goals than Strome (15).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 31, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
