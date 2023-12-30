Listlessness from puck drop leads to bad loss on Long Island: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have not shown up to play post holiday break so far. With their 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night, they’ve come out of Christmas with two losses and have been outscored 10-2.
They were not in this particular game from the drop of the first puck.
On the bright side, at least you're not Ilya Samsonov pic.twitter.com/4HS1twcyNu
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 30, 2023
