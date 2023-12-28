Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ivan Miroshnichenko played together briefly on a line against NYR. It was everything you’d expect.

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery put together an intriguing forward line on Wednesday. And, it’s one that many of us had hoped to see once Ivan Miroshnichenko was recalled a week ago.

Carbery, in search of offense at five-on-five late in the game against the New York Rangers, had Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ivan Miroshnichenko form a trio.

These were the lines Carbery deployed with Washington down 3-1 to start the third period.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Miroshnichenko

Lapierre-Strome-Wilson

Protas-McMichael-Mantha

Malenstyn-Dowd-NAK

The Capitals’ Russian Troika produced some high-event hockey together and had instant chemistry. They made their first appearance with 16:44 remaining in regulation on an offensive-zone faceoff.

With Miroshnichenko set up on the left of the right circle and Ovechkin lined up behind the dot, Kuznetsov won the draw directly to the Capitals’ captain who immediately unleashed a heavy one-timer wide of Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

On the trio’s next shift with 13:36 remaining, Kuzy caught a breakout pass from John Carlson as soon as he jumped off the bench. Kuzy skated through several Rangers defenders down the left wing before sending a centering pass to Miro who was crashing the net. Miroshnichenko, in search of his first NHL goal, got his stick on the puck and attempted a one-timer from just outside the crease. Shesterkin made a great save with his pads.

“That was an excellent net drive by Miroshnichenko, the way he got to that far post,” Monumental Sports Network’s Craig Laughlin said during the game. “What a stop by Shesterkin. Really firm on his pads down low. I thought that puck was definitely going underneath his pads there.”

The line also surrendered the Rangers’ fourth goal during the same shift.

K’Andre Miller scored with 13:06 remaining in the period. Kuzy was soft on Chris Kreider as the Rangers forward stickhandled in the offensive zone. Kreider then dished to Miller with a lateral pass as he entered the Capitals’ zone. Miro went down to block the Rangers defenseman’s shot, but the puck went through his legs. John Carlson, who was standing in front of the net, screened Darcy Kuemper as the puck flew into the short-side corner.

In a short 3:55 sample size at five-on-five with the all-Russian trio on the ice, the Capitals saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+3), scoring chances (+3), and high-danger chances (+2) as well as 76.7 percent of the expected goals. However, that good work was negated by the Rangers five-on-five goal against, which Carbery focused on afterward.

“I thought [the line] was okay,” Carbery said. “They created two or three looks. Miro has a couple good looks. They give up a goal chasing the game a little bit so hard to evaluate. They had a couple good chances, but it’s just what they gave up.”

Thursday at practice, Carbery changed up his lines again, splitting up the Russians. Ovechkin skated on the top line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson while Evgeny Kuznetsov centered Max Pacioretty and Matthew Phillips. Miroshnichenko was an extra. He may very well be on his way back to Hershey soon as the Capitals get healthy again. TJ Oshie and Sonny Milano are also nearing returns from injury.

But the Russian Troika line seemed to have some of the connectivity that Carbery craves. And Miroshnichenko continued his outstanding chemistry with Ovechkin that he initially formed during the preseason.

Will we see it again someday? Who knows, but it was a good to get a glimpse of it albeit for one period.