No puck luck in shootout before the holiday break: Lightning beat Capitals 2-1 (SO)

The last Washington Capitals game before the holiday break came at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Could the Capitals deliver an early Christmas gift to all their fans or would the hot-shooting Nikita Kucherov and co. play the role of the Grinch.
Luke Glendening got on the board first as he deflected home a Victor Hedman point drive past Charlie Lindgren. Anthony Mantha got his body in front of a Nick Jensen shot that was going wide and redirected it into the Lightning net to tie things up.
Nothing doing in overtime. Charlie Lindgren with a diving effort in the final seconds of the extra frame to keep it 1-1.
Shootout bullets time.
Lightning beat Capitals 2-1 (SO).
The Capitals are off for the next three days for the holiday break. We’ll see them next on December 27 when the New York Rangers will play host for them at Madison Square Garden. Happy holidays, y’all!
