Connor McMichael participates in morning skate ahead of Capitals’ game against Lightning

The Washington Capitals held their morning skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday before their test against the Tampa Bay Lightning. On the ice for the practice session was forward Connor McMichael who was held out of the team’s last two games due to an illness.

McMichael took the skate in a normal practice jersey and looks ready to get back into game action. His inclusion likely means that rookie forward Matthew Phillips will come back out of the lineup and fellow rookie Hendrix Lapierre will transition back to the wing.

Before getting sick, McMichael had been one of the team’s top minute eaters in recent games, skating at least 19:30 of ice time in two of his last three outings. The 22-year-old pivot plays at all strengths for head coach Spencer Carbery and is expected to retake his spot on what has been the Capitals’ most productive, even-strength line the past couple of months.

That line, which also includes wingers Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha, has been tremendous at five-on-five. In over 111 minutes of ice time with them over the boards, the Capitals have seen 58 percent of the expected goals and 59.5 percent of the high-danger chances. They are also out-scoring their opposition 9 to 6.

All three skaters also lead the team in five-on-five scoring this season. Aliaksei Protas remains at the top there with 14 points, while Mantha (12), and McMichael (10) follow right behind him.

Overall, on the season, McMichael has recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 28 games. McMichael has played the Lightning three times in his career and has yet to record a single point against them.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB