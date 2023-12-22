Elvis Merzlikins goes berserk on Tom Wilson: ‘I’m pretty sure he was trying to get me hurt. He got what he deserved.’

The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime on Thursday thanks to a huge goal by Alex Ovechkin. But the game was not without controversy.

Blue jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins developed a beef with Tom Wilson early in the game that escalated to both players throwing punches at each other in overtime.

The fracas led to a game-deciding power play for the Capitals as Merzlikins was the only player issued a penalty: a minor for roughing.

The dust up in question occurred 2:42 into overtime. Merzlikins stopped Martin Fehervary on a breakaway. Wilson drove the net hard behind him looking for a rebound and was pushed from behind by Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson. Wilson flew overtop Merzlikins’ right leg and took the Latvian’s goalie stick with him, landing in the back of the net.

ELVIS MERZLIKINS vs. TOM WILSON 😳 pic.twitter.com/rX6W41IQRV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 22, 2023

Apparently removing himself too slow out of the cage, Wilson was shoved by Merzlikins as the goalie tried to get his twig back. Play was in the netural zone.

The two then threw punches at each other until they were separated by officials. Fehervary skated back into the fracas and put David Jiricek in a headlock.

Ovechkin would go on to score on the resulting power play, thus creating this powerful image. As Merzlikins left the ice, Capitals players stared daggers at him.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE pic.twitter.com/yCwmtKF9P0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2023

Several players got spicy including Dylan Strome, who — if my lip-reading is correct — appeared to yell some naughty words.

After the game, Merzlikins explained why he got so upset.

“It’s an emotional game,” Merzlikins said per Bally Sports Columbus. “[Wilson] slew footed me my first shift. And he was after me all game long. So I was trying to grab my stick, I got punched in the head. Before that, I’m pretty sure he was trying to get me hurt. I was just trying to get my stick. I got punched. Enough. I’m going to defend myself.

“I mean, I don’t think any other player on their team would try to hurt me,” he added. “Watch the replay. He was going straight for my knee. I could be out for the rest of season. He got what he deserved. I don’t care. Seriously, I could be out for season. He was going straight in my knee at full speed. I get it he was driving the net. I get it. But he could avoid. A lot of players avoid goalies. He was definitely not avoiding me. I was just trying to get my stick. I put my catcher on his back. I didn’t do anything. I got punched straight in the face. He got the response.”

Wilson and Merzlikins also had a run-in during the second period where Wilson slashed the goalie in his glove after catching a puck. Merzlikins returned volley with a slash of his own to Tom’s Wilsons.

“I mean I was all night on Ovechkin,” Merzlikins said. “Felt pretty good stopping him. Saw him frustrated. It sucks that he scored the game-winging one. I think in general we did a good kill. We deserved to win tonight. Guys played really outstanding I think. We did really well with our jobs. I feel guilty, but at the same time, sorry. It’s emotional game. I reacted.”

Meanwhile, inside the Capitals’ locker room, Spencer Carbery gave a shoutout to Wilson.

Dug in and got it done#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lBPskydHMh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2023

“Willy holding his composure there to get us on the power play in overtime,” Carbery said. The entire locker room roared. Carbery then proceeded to salute Ovechkin, Anthony Mantha, and Charlie Lindgren on their contributions.

The Capitals will now get the day off on Friday and prepare for their third game in four nights as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network