Caps beat Blue Jackets 3-2 as Alex Ovechkin snaps slump!

The Washington Capitals looked weary against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the ragged half of their back-to-back, but guess how it ended!
Anthony Mantha started his big night by tapping in a shot/pass from Alex Ovechkin during a first period power play. Cole Sillinger tied the game in the second period after a long, brutal shift for the Kuznetsov line. But Mantha struck back with a five-on-five goal set up by Aliaksei Protas.
After the top line couldn’t clear the zone midway through the third period, Yegor Chinakhov ripped a gorgeous goal to tie it up. After one Jackets goal got waved off for you-can’t-just-shove-Charles-over-the-goal-line, we went to overtime again.
And then, like in legend, Alex Ovechkin with the OTGWG!
Caps win!
#ALLCAPS Tom Wilson makes a fool out of Werenski pic.twitter.com/o61N7xg85z
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 22, 2023
Ilya Samsonov's .871 Save % is the lowest by a Maple Leafs goaltender through his first 14 starts of a season since Allan Bester (.864) in 1989-90.
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 22, 2023
Big smiles for the trap game where Ovechkin won't score. Don't jinx this. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/2Bbh0M7KmO
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 22, 2023
That was a messy game, and the Caps got more haggard as it went on. I’m grateful they had a lead, I’m grateful they survived through regulation, and I’m actually in tears with gratitude for Ovechkin scoring.
If I don’t see you again, have a great holiday. With every atom of sincerity in me: peace on earth and goodwill to all.
Headline photo: @goalvechkin
