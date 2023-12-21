Caps beat Blue Jackets 3-2 as Alex Ovechkin snaps slump!

The Washington Capitals looked weary against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the ragged half of their back-to-back, but guess how it ended!

Anthony Mantha started his big night by tapping in a shot/pass from Alex Ovechkin during a first period power play. Cole Sillinger tied the game in the second period after a long, brutal shift for the Kuznetsov line. But Mantha struck back with a five-on-five goal set up by Aliaksei Protas.

After the top line couldn’t clear the zone midway through the third period, Yegor Chinakhov ripped a gorgeous goal to tie it up. After one Jackets goal got waved off for you-can’t-just-shove-Charles-over-the-goal-line, we went to overtime again.

And then, like in legend, Alex Ovechkin with the OTGWG!

Caps win!

The Capitals were apparently tired after last night’s OT win over the Islanders. Tonight they were sloppier than usual and had the puck way less than I’d expect them to against the Jackets in a non-tired game. Through two periods, Columbus controlled two-thirds of the shot attempts, though quality was closer. It got even worse in the third, but Chris will cover that tomorrow morning.

But it was to his profound credit that Charlie Lindgren held off the Jackets’ buzzy swam early in the third period. But the tying goal was inevitable.

I just want to call out Tom Wilson's great move against Zach Werenski. Wilson soon after got speared by Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and then in overtime they straight-up fought.

#ALLCAPS Tom Wilson makes a fool out of Werenski pic.twitter.com/o61N7xg85z — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 22, 2023

Anthony Mantha scored two goals, his second two-goal game of the season. Mantha has gone from “can’t wait to get rid of him” to – at least right now – irreplaceable. His first goal was further evidence that his line with Protas and (when healthy) McMichael is excellent. The other was rare Caps candy: a power-play goal.

The assistant on that goal? Alex Ovechkin, who looked hungrier for a goal than any time in my recent memory. He had eight attempts and three scoring chances through two periods. He rang one post and forced Merzlikins to make some athletic saves. And finally, 81 years later, he scored!

, who looked hungrier for a goal than any time in my recent memory. He had eight attempts and three scoring chances through two periods. He rang one post and forced Merzlikins to make some athletic saves. And finally, 81 years later, he scored! I haven’t disliked an Elvis this much since I saw Priscilla.

Let’s just glance at the United Fruit Company out-of-town scoreboard. How’s our boy Ilya doing – oh, oh no.

Ilya Samsonov's .871 Save % is the lowest by a Maple Leafs goaltender through his first 14 starts of a season since Allan Bester (.864) in 1989-90. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 22, 2023

This doesn’t have a ton to do with tonight’s game, but I just want to share that Washington’s current top six (the Strome and when-healthy McMichael lines) have controlled 60 percent of expected goals when they’re on the ice. That’s really good news.

Meanwhile, the fourth line is good for at least one penalty a game (a puck-over-glass from Malenstyn tonight) and really struggles to retrieve the puck in their own zone, as we saw late in the third when they got caught out for more than two minutes.

The Blue Jacket’s alternate uniforms are so dark they read as black on most shots on my TV.

Big smiles for the trap game where Ovechkin won't score. Don't jinx this. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/2Bbh0M7KmO — RMNB (@rmnb) December 22, 2023

That was a messy game, and the Caps got more haggard as it went on. I’m grateful they had a lead, I’m grateful they survived through regulation, and I’m actually in tears with gratitude for Ovechkin scoring.

If I don’t see you again, have a great holiday. With every atom of sincerity in me: peace on earth and goodwill to all.

Headline photo: @goalvechkin