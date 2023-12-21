Capitals survive despite awful third period: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals looked like they were cruising through Wednesday’s game against the New York Islanders after two periods. Despite the close scoreline, the Caps were controlling most of the play headed into the final frame.
That’s where things went downhill. The Islanders took it to them in the third and the Capitals had to hang on for dear life.
Alex Ovechkin assisted on Dylan Strome's overtime goal and climbed another all-time NHL list in the @Capitals' win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ktw36LhgHD pic.twitter.com/z5agSFkBRz
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2023
