Home / News / How to watch the Capitals-Islanders game and Ivan Miroshnichenko’s NHL debut

How to watch the Capitals-Islanders game and Ivan Miroshnichenko’s NHL debut

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 20, 2023 5:21 pm

Hi, person that might have just landed on us through social media or Google search. I’ve got good news.

First, Russian forward prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko will make his NHL debut for the Capitals tonight, which means there will be a lot of exciting youth out on the ice tonight for Washington.

Now: the even better news. Not only will Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call of the game on Monumental Sports Network, but Capitals fans nationally can also check out Miro’s debut.

TNT is airing the game and it can also be streamed on Max.

The biggest thing to note about tonight’s matchup is puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm.

Sound good? See ya in the live blog!

, , ,