How to correctly pronounce Ivan Miroshnichenko’s name

Young Russian Ivan Miroshnichenko will make his NHL debut against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. That’s exciting, but there’s only one problem: How do you pronounce his name?

Thanks to my adorable, intelligent, and precocious son Ethan, now we know. Ethan asked Miroshnichenko how to say his name while doing a junior reporter bit for RMNB at a recent Hershey Bears event.

ee-VAHN mir-OHSH-ni-CHEN-koh

Watch the video, work on the pronunciations in the mirror, and put all those sounds together. This kid is going to be a star someday. We need to get it right, respect him, and be able to call him something other than Miro.

Garrett Mitchell, who serves as color commentator of Hershey Bears games on Fox 43, was kind enough to forward the Bears’ official name pronunciation list, which is where the spelling out of the sounds of Miro’s name comes from above.

Finally, it’s worth noting Ivan’s first name is not pronounced Eye-van. It’s ee-VAHN.

So now if you see anyone butchering his name, you know what to do. Send them this link.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB