Predators beat Caps 3-1 as Ovechkin’s drought continues

The Washington Capitals played a big Saturday night game against a pretty hot Nashville Predators team. The Preds were playing tired, so the home advantage should have been washed out. We’ll see how that played out.
Nashville scored first, with Colton Sissons on the power play deflecting a shot from Roman Josi. In the second period, TJ Oshie fought in the low slot for a loose puck served up by Alex Ovechkin to tie the game. That tie was short-lived; Philip Tomasino converted a breakaway that the Caps ought not have given him. In the third, Yakov Trenin scored on a broken play at the end of a Nashville power play. The Caps had some power plays to try and catch up, but they couldn’t.
Caps lose.
#ALLCAPS What a hit by Fehervary pic.twitter.com/avLWsOZCRA
December 17, 2023
Some earthtones for Saturday night hockey #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/h9W9mZ3bKh
December 17, 2023
That wasn’t a terribly played game. There was a lot of good play, including a great stretch int the second period. But one bad bounce and a few too many odd-man rushes plus a poor power play – yeah, that’s enough for a regulation loss.
No rest. The Caps fly now to Raleigh, where they’ll take on the inconsistent Hurricanes (4-4-2 in their last ten) at the early start time of 6 PM. See you then.
Headline photo: Gracie from Crashers
