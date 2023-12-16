Dylan Strome on Capitals’ potential move to Northern Virginia: ‘There’s nothing wrong with where we play in DC’

The huge news story this week has been the Washington Capitals’ potential and seemingly likely move to a new arena in Northern Virginia in the coming years. Ted Leonsis, owner of the Capitals, held an event on Wednesday to announce the framework of the partnership that has been established to relocate both the Caps and NBA’s Washington Wizards.

The controversial proposal has sparked intense conversation among fans but we haven’t really gotten much reaction from the players that might one day play in the new Potomac Yard digs.

Capitals center Dylan Strome, who signed a contract through the 2027-28 season, was the first to comment on the plan during an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies on Thursday.

While Strome expressed excitement over the plans, he also added a sentiment that many Capitals fans have been feeling since the news dropped.

“I think it’s an exciting situation, a new state of the art facility closer to where a lot of us live, but there’s also nothing wrong with where we play in DC,” Strome said. “The rink is great and we’re in a major city, and there’s pros and cons to both. They feel that they can make it this beautiful facility and maybe a little easier access for a lot of fans. It’s a long time in the future, but yeah, I was a little surprised at how people weren’t so happy about it.”

Capital One Arena, the team’s current home in Chinatown, was built 26 years ago which makes it the 15th-oldest NHL rink. Some of the facilities at the arena have come under fire in recent years. Back in 2019, 21 out of 50 NHL players polled by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan said that Cap One had the worst visitor’s locker room in the league.

Before putting all of his apples into the Northern Virginia basket, Leonsis had asked the city of DC for $600 million in public funds for the purpose of renovation and modernization of the building.

Strome was asked by the Junkies what the facilities are like at the arena compared to other places around the league. The 26-year-old forward has been both a home and visitor at Capital One Arena as he’s also played for the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks.

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t think it’s out of touch, or anything really,” Strome said. “It’s not a bad arena at all, and there’s definitely worse arenas for sure. Being here for a year and a half, I think it’s a pretty nice arena, and from what I’ve heard from my family that’s been to games, they love the crowd atmosphere.”

While hope is waning that the Capitals will be staying in DC, the new arena complex plan still needs to be approved by Virginia’s full General Assembly and the Alexandria City Council.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB