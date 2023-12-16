Capitals practice in Nashville on Friday was bit of an adventure

The Washington Capitals had to get creative for their skate on Friday.

After their 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, the Capitals flew down to Nashville for their game against the Predators at 8 pm on Saturday. The team held an optional practice on Friday, but ice wasn’t available at Bridgestone Arena, creating a bit of an adventure for players wanting to get their paces in.

The Capitals who did participate were forced to dress at Bridgestone Arena and and then travel over to Ford Ice Center fourteen miles southwest of the city.

Evgeny Kuznetsov was one of a handful of skaters who participated. The Capitals posted a photo of the Russian centerman in his jersey and hockey pants, but without his skates on. Instead Kuzy was wearing slides. As he waited for the team bus to arrive, he had all his gear tied around his stick.

waiting to be picked up after practice like… pic.twitter.com/8IUdibucnS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 15, 2023

The Capitals posted video of all the dressed players tossing their gear into a storage compartment on the side of the bus.

According to Mike Vogel, most of the team’s regulars and heavy minutes munchers did not skate. Players that did included Alex Alexeyev, Lucas Johansen, Charlie Lindgren, Joe Snively, Matthew Phillips, and Max Pacioretty.

The Capitals were unable to hit the ice at Bridgestone Arena due to a concert being held at the venue that night. The country music band Old Dominion closed out their “No Bad Vibes” tour for a sold out crowd..

For the Capitals’ morning skate on Saturday, the team practiced at Bridgestone Arena.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB