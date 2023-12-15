Alex Ovechkin’s 11-game goal drought is the longest of his career

Alex Ovechkin set a dubious personal milestone, Thursday night. Unable to score against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin has now gone 11 games without a goal–the longest such drought he’s had since making his NHL debut back in 2005.

Before this season, Ovechkin’s longest cold streak came in 2017, when he failed to score in 10 straight games. Now, the 38-year-old winger has gone nearly a month without hitting the back of the net as he continues to pursue Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.

In 26 games so far this year, Ovechkin has scored only five goals and is on pace for less than 16 goals this season. His previous career low came when he scored 24 goals in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, while his lowest-scoring full season saw him earn 33 goals in 2016-17.

It’s hard to know how much of Ovechkin’s scoring slump can be chalked up to just bad luck, with some evidence suggesting his recent performance could be an outlier. He’s continued to rack up assists, and his 11 total points are currently tied for second on the team. Per Natural Stat Trick, Ovechkin’s abysmal 5.32 shooting percentage is second-worst among active Capitals forwards, while his 10.81 expected goals rank best on the team. Even over the 11-game drought, he has shot more and gotten more scoring chances than any other Capital except Tom Wilson.

Ovechkin’s recent drought could also be blamed in part on Washington’s struggling power play, now ranked 31st in the league with a 9.2% conversion rate. A full third of Ovechkin’s goals last season came on the man advantage, compared to a single tally this year so far. Head coach Spencer Carbery has recently experimented with moving Ovechkin away from his signature left circle spot on the power play, in part to thwart opposing team’s scouting departments.

Carbery recently told reporters that he had faith in Ovechkin’s ability to rebound.

“I’ve felt like he’s in a good headspace,” he said Wednesday. “He feels as confident as ever. Knows that it’s only a matter of time before some of these chances start following for him. So yeah, process, focus on the process. Focus on getting yourself into those spots. Focus on having an o-zone shift, being good with your touches. And I think he knows that and knows that his opportunities and shots will eventually start following. And I think once they start…that could snowball.”

Still, Ovechkin’s record slump remains worrying. If he kept up his current pace, he would need to sign another contract and play into his forties in order to break Gretzky’s record or else retire without reaching the milestone. At 38, he’s appeared slower and less dangerous on the ice than ever before.

The Capitals have started to regain their struggling offense in recent games, so it’s possible Ovechkin could return to his old self. If not, age may have finally taken its toll on arguably the greatest goal scorer in the history of hockey.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB