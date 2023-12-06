Spencer Carbery expands on reasoning for scratching Evgeny Kuznetsov: ‘My objective is hopefully him sitting brings a better player’

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery made some major news on Monday when he healthy scratched veteran forward Evgeny Kuznetsov for a game against the Arizona Coyotes. On the day of the game, Carbery called the move a “mental reset” for Kuznetsov before the Capitals took a rough, 6-0 loss to the surging Coyotes.

Carbery has now expanded a little more on the reasoning for the scratch and the plans for Kuznetsov moving forward. He got his first opportunity to do so while making a guest appearance on The Sports Junkies early Wednesday morning and then again after Wednesday’s team practice.

“Early on this year I felt like he was okay,” Carbery told the Junkies. “I don’t feel like he was ever at the level that he is capable of playing, even early on, but I felt like he was doing enough and we were winning games. Just of late it’s sort of got progressively worse from his individual game when you watch his shifts and you watch his puck touches. That’s where we had a discussion and I felt like it was in the best interest of our team and him to bring him out of the lineup. We know he’s a massive part of our team and if we’re going to be a successful team he’s gonna play a large role. We’re trying to get his game back to where it’s capable of being, especially offensively.”

Before the scratch, Kuznetsov played a season-low 15:20 of ice time against the Vegas Golden Knights and was demoted to the team’s fourth line and benched late in the third period. He also was a minus-3 against the Anaheim Ducks a game prior, has just one point in his last six games, and was recently separated from Alex Ovechkin on a line for the first time in several games.

Overall, Kuznetsov has struggled to produce for much of the 2023-24 season, currently on pace for his lowest-scoring campaign since his sophomore year. He currently ranks tied for sixth on the team in scoring with nine points (4g, 5a) from 19 games.

Carbery was asked by assembled reporters after practice about Kuznetsov’s reaction to being forced to sit out. The Russian pivot was expectedly not thrilled.

“Kuz didn’t necessarily agree with the decision which he’s completely entitled to,” Carbery said. “I understand that from his perspective, but my objective is hopefully him sitting brings a better player, brings the version that we’ve all seen and know he’s capable of being and frankly, what we need as a team. We need that calibre of player of what he’s capable of doing. That’s what we’re hoping we see.

“[It was] a really difficult conversation for a player that’s accomplished a lot in his career and is a big part of our team. Really hard to deliver that news. Not fun, no. Not a fun conversation.”

The Capitals have mightily struggled with Kuznetsov on the ice at five-on-five this season. In those almost 272 minutes, the team has seen just 42.8 percent of the shot attempts, 40.2 percent of the expected goals, 41.8 percent of the scoring chances, and 37.3 percent of the high-danger chances.

Most importantly, they’ve been outscored 13 to 6. Carbery is convinced that the night off will help Kuznetsov turn those tides around and is ready to help him do so.

“I know there’s a better player there and I know what he’s capable of doing and we’ve had really, open and honest conversations and shown him and and I know he wants it,” Carbery said. “I’ve said this before, it’s tougher for players like Kuzy because of his skillset and how unique and how elite it is. It’s similar with goal scorers. When pucks aren’t going in, they want to score. They want to do it but sometimes it’s not translating, it’s not working. His plays aren’t connecting, they’re turning over constantly so we try to drive into why, what can we do better, can we move our feet, can we shoulder check more, and maybe him taking a step back he looks at his process. Hopefully, he’s able to start to execute at a real high level like we know he’s capable of doing.”

As for what’s next for Kuznetsov, he’ll be right back in the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Carbery believes that his veteran centerman has already responded well to his night off and is looking forward to watching him get back to work.

“Hoping we see what I saw today in practice, a highly motivated player that was competing at a high level, looked like he was moving his feet, trying to attack,” Carbery said. “Hopefully, we see that tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to watching him. I know the player that’s in there and I’m excited to watch him.”

Screenshot via Washington Capitals