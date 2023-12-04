Disaster in the desert: Coyotes beat Capitals 6-0

The Washington Capitals got their butts absolutely handed to them by the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. There really isn’t much more to say other than that.
Logan Cooley and Michael Carcone and Nick Schmaltz and Nick Schmaltz and Jason Zucker all scored goals in the first period to make it 5-0 after just one frame. Nick Bjugstad put away a shorthanded marker for the touchdown.
Coyotes beat Capitals 6-0.
The Capitals went 2-3 on this western road trip. Not great. They’ll get back to work at home on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.
