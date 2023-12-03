Not enough offense, no fun, no win: Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights were what stood in the way of the Washington Capitals clinching a winning five-game road trip on Saturday night. While the Capitals have great postseason memories in Vegas’ barn, things haven’t gone as well during regular season play as they’ve never won inside of it. Would that change in this one? No.
Jonathan Marchessault and his ever-annoying self got the Golden Knights on the board first while on a power play. Jack Eichel fielded a lucky bounce and potted a breakaway chance to double the lead. Mark Stone for the field goal at the start of the third.
Tom Wilson got the Capitals on the board with Darcy Kuemper pulled at the end of the third. Marchessault empty netter.
Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-1.
Hunter Shepard has officially arrived on the Capitals bench! pic.twitter.com/6H2MEHeE1S
— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 3, 2023
Jake Walman called game pic.twitter.com/ha7IfbKWpN
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 3, 2023
A couple more on the road for these guys #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/Wtwoc3At1T
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 3, 2023
The Capitals will finish out their long road trip out west with a date in Arizona to see the Coyotes in their college arena. Still is actually a cool setting for a game every time I watch the Yotes.
Headline photo courtesy of Chuck Butler
