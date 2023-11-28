Sharks beat Caps 2-1 to kick off west coast road trip

Good morning. Did you watch the Washington Capitals’ game against the San Jose Sharks? I did. It was okay. Lemme tell you about it.
Fabian Zetterlund was the beneficiary of the some defensive goofs by Washington, giving San Jose a 1-0 lead after one period. Late in the second, Evgeny Kuznetsov looked effortless to tie the game with a helpful bounce off Nikita Okhotiuk. Luke Kunin made it 2-1 with a power-play goal with seven minutes to go, and the Caps couldn’t come back.
Caps lose.
Tom Wilson thumps Calen Addison! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xGUKUJz8Fu
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023
#ALLCAPS 1-1. KUZNETSOV! its nice to see Kuzy smile 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4MpdMb53xs
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) November 28, 2023
it is obscenely late, let's watch hockey #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/8i0Kf8OjAj
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 28, 2023
That was supposed to be the easiest game of the roadtrip. Now onto LA and the Kings, who are on like a 125-point pace with one regulation loss in their last ten games. The Capitals will need to be at their absolute best in that one. They’ll need some luck too. Maybe either one.
