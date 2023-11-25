Hot streak ended in an incredibly not fun way: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had their hot streak put to an end in ugly fashion against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. The Oilers handed the Capitals their third shutout loss of the season and made sure to put it to bed rather early.

Safe to say the team will be happy to get on the road after that one.

The Capitals didn’t do a whole lot of good in that entire 60 minutes. The Oilers finished with 24 more shot attempts, 15 more scoring chances, and 3 more high-danger chances at five-on-five. That first period was one of the worst periods of the season if not the worst period of the season. Horrible.

Guess what? The power play went 0-for-5. They are now 3-for-50 on the season and haven’t scored a goal up a man since October 27. Their next game against the San Jose Sharks will mark one entire month without a power play goal. Atrocious.

I don’t know if I can name a single Capitals skater who was “good” in this game. Tom Wilson was surely the most active as he fired seven shots on goal and recorded four individual scoring chances and three individual high-danger chances. He also drew a penalty, took one of his own, and threw six hits.

Connor McDavid assisted on three goals in the second frame and became the third active player with at least 22 three-point periods, joining Sidney Crosby (24) and Alex Ovechkin (22).#NHLStats: https://t.co/Hs4MgAFxxA pic.twitter.com/htRlnuwoHy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2023

Charlie Lindgren was victimized five times on 35 shots. Saying he had “no help” at times would be an understatement.

The Capitals got pulverized with Nic Dowd on the ice at five-on-five. In those minutes, they held negative differentials in shot attempts (-12), scoring chances (-9), and high-danger chances (-4). They were also scored on once.

Alex Ovechkin played the most minutes of any skater in the game. The 23:54 of ice time is a season-high.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.