Alex Nedeljkovic becomes first goalie in AHL history to score two career goals

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic just accomplished some major history in the American Hockey League.

Nedeljkovic scored his second career goalie goal, finding the back of the Providence Bruins’ empty net with 1:04 remaining in the game.

He’s the only goaltender in AHL history to score more than once.

A GOALIE GOAL SO NICE, ALEX NEDELJKOVIC HAS DONE IT TWICE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VCbwI4UFct — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 18, 2023

The goal sealed the game for the Baby Penguins 4-2. Nedeljkovic gloved down a dump-in and then immediately dropped the puck to the ice to take a pot shot at Providence’s empty net. Ned’s attempt was perfectly in-line and crossed the goal line, sending a jubilant Nedeljkovic to one knee after scoring.

He was very, very excited.

Nedeljkovic was named the first star of the game as he also stopped 17 of 19 shots for the victory.

Nedeljkovic’s other goalie goal came on March 10, 2018 as a member of the Charlotte Checkers. Nedeljkovic scored the Checkers’ seventh goal of the game, adding insult to injury to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

GOALIE GOAL! Full video of @alexned_ lighting the lamp in tonight’s win! pic.twitter.com/AI5SqiIgmm — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) March 11, 2018

Nedeljkovic became the 13th goaltender ever to score a goal in American Hockey History.

“I was ecstatic,” Nedeljkovic said in 2018. “When I saw it was going in I jumped and I was throwing my hands in the air. I was like a little kid again.”

Somewhat shockingly, he has also scored a goalie goal in the ECHL during the 2016-17 season as a member of the Florida Everglades.

Headline photo: @wbspenguins/X