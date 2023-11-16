Alex Limoges scores overtime game-winner in Hershey’s 5-4 victory over Baby Penguins

Back-and-forth scoring between the Hershey Bears and the Willkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended with the Bears stealing an overtime victory, Wednesday. The Bears are now 2-2 against the baby Pens and post a 10-4-0 record overall, remaining first in the league.

Alex Limoges scored the overtime, game-winning goal powering the Bears to their victory. A two-goal night from Jimmy Huntington helped the Bears get the lead and then retie it when the Pens scored two of their own. Capitals prospect Vincent Iorio also scored his first goal of the season and had a multi-point night. Hunter Shepard returned to the net for the Bears tonight after his time in Washington and secured his fifth consecutive win with the team.

Joe Snively opened scoring early for the Bears. A puck from Logan Day took a hot bounce off the boards onto Snively’s stick. Snively fired it into the open net, putting the Bears up 1-0 only 1:24 into the game. Snively’s four goals of the season have all been scored against the Baby Pens.

After the Pens responded with their own goal, Jimmy Huntington gave the Bears the lead back. Huntington patiently skated up the slot and fired the puck over goalie Joel Blomqvist’s shoulder.

Players from both teams scored nearly at will in the second period, with five goals being scored within the 20 minutes of play. Penguins forward Jansen Harkins decided his team wasn’t going down without a fight, and scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the period.

Jimmy Huntington found the net again to put the score back even, working up to the net from the right side. He took a shot from inside the right circle that bounced off a Pens defenseman and into the net, tying the game 3-3.

Recent birthday-boy Vincent Iorio followed up Huntington’s goal with one of his own. Matt Strome passed the puck to Iorio, who worked towards the net and faked a shot before beating Blomqvist with a wrister.

The Penguins would tie the game back 4-4 at 13:47 into the second period. The third period went scoreless, and the two teams took their contest into overtime,

Alex Limoges put the game away for the Bears in overtime on an attack with his linemate, Ethen Frank. Frank skated in from the left side and passed the puck to Limoges while crossing over. Limoges

rocketed the puck past Blomqvist, giving the Bears the win 2:51 into overtime.

LIMOGES LIFTS BEARS TO 5-4 OT WIN OVER PENGUINS Hershey gets first road win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to level regular-season series (Wilkes-Barre Township, PA – Nov. 15, 2023) – Jimmy Huntington scored twice and Alex Limoges netted the game-winner to lift the Hershey Bears (10-4-0-0) to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-5-2-0) on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. It was Hershey’s first road win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and leveled the Bears’ record in the regular-season series at 2-2-0-0. BOX SCORE Joe Snively opened the scoring 1:24 into the contest when he hammered Logan Day’s rebound off the end-board past Joel Blomqvist for his fourth of the season. Jake Massie earned a secondary assist on the strike. Valtteri Puustinen tied the game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 10:09 as the Penguins forward received the pass in the slot and fired a low shot that beat Hunter Shepard. Huntington hustled through the slot before roofing his fourth of the season past Blomqvist from Limoges and Snively at 13:57 to put Hershey ahead 2-1. Jansen Harkins scored two straight goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 0:31 and 6:32 to put the hosts in front, but Huntington buried his second of the night for Hershey from Day and Massie off a face-off play in the attacking zone at 8:08 to draw the Bears level at 3-3. For Massie, the helper gave him his first career multi-assist game. Vincent Iorio then put the Bears in front 4-3 with his first of the season after taking a pass from Matt Strome and beating Blomqvist with a wrister from the slot at 10:55. Jagger Joshua tied the game for the Penguins at 13:47 to close out the scoring for a high-flying period, in which each team found the net on half of the combined 10 shots in the stanza. Both clubs tightened up in the third period, but neither team could break the 4-4 deadlock, sending the game to overtime. Limoges finished it for Hershey in the sudden-death period as he crisscrossed with Ethen Frank before burying his third of the season at 2:51, with Iorio picking up a secondary assist. Shots finished 26-21 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 17-for-21 in securing his fifth consecutive victory for Hershey, and his fifth of the season; Blomqvist went 21-for-26 in the overtime defeat for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears