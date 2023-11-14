Joel Ward returns to ice at Capital One Arena as assistant coach with Vegas Golden Knights

Former Washington Capitals forward Joel Ward returned to the ice at Capital One Arena on Tuesday morning. The beloved winger turned NHL assistant coach helped lead the Vegas Golden Knights through their morning skate before they’re set to take on the Capitals later in the day.

Ward was promoted to Vegas’ staff ahead of this season after spending the previous three years on the bench in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. The former two-time, 20-goal scorer retired from professional hockey in April of 2020.

Capitals Radio host Ben Raby grabbed video of the now 42-year-old Ward wrapping up some drills on the ice sheet he once called his home rink for four seasons.

#ALLCAPS alum Joel Ward back ⁦@CapitalOneArena⁩ in his first season as an assistant coach with Vegas Among those working with Ward to close practice was Chandler Stephenson Hear from Ward on his first taste of NHL coaching today ⁦@CapitalsRadio⁩ pic.twitter.com/knqOUtPvLP — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) November 14, 2023

During his time with the Capitals as a player, Ward scored 57 goals and registered 121 points in 276 games from 2011 through 2015. He set his career-high in goals (24) and points (49) with Washington during the 2013-14 season.

Ward is also behind one of the most important playoff goals in Capitals history, downing the defending champion Boston Bruins in overtime of Game Seven in the 2012 Playoffs.

This isn’t the first time Ward has been back in DC in recent years. Back in February 2020, he came back to hold a street hockey clinic with the Fort Dupont Cannons.

“It feels like home,” Ward said then. “I’m just happy to be back in DC, it brings back a lot of memories from my playing days here, just seeing a lot of familiar faces.”

Welcome back again, Joel!

Screenshot via @BenRaby31/X