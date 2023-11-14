The Charlie Lindgren game: Caps beat Golden Knights 3-0

The Washington Capitals got dominated by the Vegas Golden Knights for a solid sixty minutes and no one cares because: scoreboard.
Dylan Strome roofed a shot to give Washington a 1-0 lead in the first. The Caps held on dearly and desperately to that lead. Vegas looked like the best team in the league, because they are, but Charlie Lindgren had them solved the whole time. Connor McMichael added an empty-netter, then Beck Malenstyn got one as well.
Caps win!
What a silly game. But holy hell, Charlie Lindgren. He had two real good starts leading up to tonight, and he blew them both away. A hard-earned shutout for Charlie. You know what? I’m gonna call him Charles. I respect him too much for Charlie. Legendary game, Charles.
Oh my god, the Capitals have three days off again? This schedule is buckwild. See you Saturday for the Jackets.
