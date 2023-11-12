NHL Shop re-releases Alex Ovechkin’s black Capitol dome jersey he wore as a rookie

While the Washington Capitals do not have any new jersey designs this season, one of their more popular sweaters from the past just returned to the NHL Shop.

Alex Ovechkin’s black Capitol dome jersey — the same design he wore during his rookie season and scored his first NHL goal in — has been re-released.

The Ovi rookie year jerseys are available in all sizes between small and 5XL (as of publishing).

The jerseys are created by Mitchell & Ness, which was recently purchased by Fanatics. The tag, sewn onto the bottom left of the jersey, features the date when Ovi wore the design of the sweater: 2005-06.

For fans of the Mitchell & Ness brand, there are a bunch of other creatively designed Capitals items available including hats, hoodies, and shirts. Ovi’s 2015 Winter Classic jersey, which was re-released last year, is also still available.

Other new additions to the NHL Store include several pairs of Ovi’s game-used gloves autographed from previous seasons and signed game-used visors.

