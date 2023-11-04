The Capitals’ victory over the Blue Jackets was the franchise’s 1,000th win at home

The Washington Capitals hit a big round number milestone after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, Saturday. The victory marked the franchise’s 1,000th win at home.

According to the team, the Capitals are the 15th team in NHL history to win 1,000 home games and the first franchise to do so that entered the NHL in 1974 or later.

The Capitals’ home record is now 1000-655-153-96 — good for a .591 points percentage.

The Capitals accomplished the feat by winning 554 games at Capital One Arena and 444 at Landover, MD’s USAir Arena. They also won both of their home Outdoor Games, victories at Nationals Park (2015 Winter Classic) and Annapolis’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2018 Stadium Series).

The Capitals earned Home Win Number One on Oct. 17, 1974 versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Denis Dupéré scored the Capitals’ first goal in the game.

Alex Ovechkin has scored 405 goals at home in 677 home games — both franchise records — while Nicklas Backstrom has the most assists (393) at home.

Caps stats leaders at home

Most Games Played at Home

1. Alex Ovechkin, 677

2. Nicklas Backstrom, 551

3. Calle Johansson, 495

Most Goals at Home

1. Alex Ovechkin, 405

2. Peter Bondra, 258

3. Mike Gartner, 226

Most Assists at Home

1. Nicklas Backstrom, 393

2. Alex Ovechkin, 368

3. John Carlson, 242

Most Points at Home

1. Alex Ovechkin, 773

2. Nicklas Backstrom, 530

3. Mike Gartner, 447

Most Wins at Home

1. Olie Kolzig, 182

2. Braden Holtby, 153

3. Don Beaupre, 70

Most Shutouts at Home

1. Braden Holtby, 23

2. Olie Kolzig, 22

3. Jim Carey, 9

Here’s the Capitals full press release:

Capitals Win 1,000th Home Game in Franchise History

Capitals are 10th-fastest team to win 1,000 home games in NHL History WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday at Capital One Arena, marking the franchise’s 1,000th regular season home win. The Capitals are the 15th team in NHL history to win 1,000 home games and the first team to do so that entered the NHL in 1974 or later. The Capitals have an all-time record of 1,000-655-153-96 (.591 point percentage) at home and reached the 1,000-win mark in their 1,904th home game. Washington required the 10th-fewest games to reach 1,000 home wins in NHL history. The Capitals have earned 554 wins at Capital One Arena (formerly Verizon Center and MCI Center), 444 wins at Capital Centre, one win at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (2018 Stadium Series) and one win at Nationals Park (2015 Winter Classic). Washington earned its first home win on Oct. 17, 1974 versus the Chicago Blackhawks and rank 10th in the NHL in home wins since entering the NHL in 1974-75. The combined attendance for the Capitals’ 1,000 home wins exceeds 15 million.

Headline photo: pennybacker/RMNB Crashers