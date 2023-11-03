Okay, so what in the world went on here: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 on Thursday night. Normally, when you see that sort of scoreline, it means the team you cheer for has been played off of the rink by their opposition.
Not so much in this game. Let’s get into what exactly took place.
WHY is this the chosen photo pic.twitter.com/SvZvTnipTq
— dj (@gingsnapz) November 3, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On