Two former Hershey Bears forwards named to 2024 Class of AHL Hall of Fame

The American Hockey League announced on Tuesday that two former Hershey Bears will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024.

Former Bears forwards Dennis Bonvie and Gerry Ehman will join Gordie Clark and Roy Sommer as the 18th group of individuals to be put into the league’s Hall of Fame. Bonvie spent two seasons in Hershey (2003-05) while Ehman played just one (1958-59).

Bonvie got into 106 career games for the Bears and tallied 27 points (7g, 20a) to go along with 511 penalty minutes. The rough and tumble winger was known to make almost permanent residence in the penalty box. His single season, career high in penalty minutes came in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs as he sat for an insane 522 minutes. In that 1996-97 campaign he then added an additional 91 PIMs in 22 playff games.

Bonvie also has the distinction of being the first ever goal scorer in the modern version of the AHL All-Star Game back in 1995.

Ehman is a player from the more distant past. The Saskatoon native played in nearly 1,100 games combined between the AHL and NHL and 23 of those games came with the Bears. Ehman, who passed away in 2006, also won a Stanley Cup with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1964.

The official 2024 induction will take place as part of the festivities at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic hosted by the San Jose Barracuda. The ceremony is scheduled for February 5.

Here’s the full release from the Bears:

Headline photo via AHL