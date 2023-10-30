The Capitals have officially gone streaking: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals used a strong third period effort to down the lowly San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Sunday night. The victory was the Capitals’ third in a row and now they’ve officially gone streaking.
Two-game win streaks are so yesterday’s news. Are they even really a “streak”?
Tom Wilson scores his second goal of the season to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead, marking his 300th career point. Wilson is the 28th player in franchise history to record 300 points with Washington. pic.twitter.com/c74Fs1uFCw
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 29, 2023
